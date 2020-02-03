Home » N-Power January Stipend: ‘Dry’ Period As Beneficiaries Wait Anxiously

N-Power January Stipend: ‘Dry’ Period As Beneficiaries Wait Anxiously

By - 15 minutes ago on February 03, 2020
Beneficiaries of the Nigerian Government’s N-Power scheme are anxiously waiting for their January stipend, Concise News observed.

Thousands of Nigerian youth under the famed scheme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend. However, their pay has not been regular, this writer gathered from several volunteers.

This writer noticed that federal workers usually receive their salaries between 25th and 30th of each month. But N-Power beneficiaries – classified as Federal Government workers too – do not have a consistent payday.

Every month, the Nigerian government spends about N15 billion as stipends on roughly 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP).

Today is the third day of the second month of the year, yet, beneficiaries have not been settled their January stipend.

This has caused many of them to come on social media (Twitter most especially) to demand for their payment.

Check out some comments below:

