N-Power January Stipend: ‘Dry’ Period As Beneficiaries Wait Anxiously

Beneficiaries of the Nigerian Government’s N-Power scheme are anxiously waiting for their January stipend, Concise News observed.

Thousands of Nigerian youth under the famed scheme of the Muhammadu Buhari administration are entitled to N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend. However, their pay has not been regular, this writer gathered from several volunteers.

This writer noticed that federal workers usually receive their salaries between 25th and 30th of each month. But N-Power beneficiaries – classified as Federal Government workers too – do not have a consistent payday.

Every month, the Nigerian government spends about N15 billion as stipends on roughly 500,000 volunteers of the N-Power scheme, a component of the National Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP).

Today is the third day of the second month of the year, yet, beneficiaries have not been settled their January stipend.

This has caused many of them to come on social media (Twitter most especially) to demand for their payment.

Check out some comments below:

Since @npower_ng has been excommunicated from the office of the vice president, things are getting worsen, delay in payment, no device, deprive of information and alot more. — Henry (@jackimoh005) February 3, 2020

Please are we getting paid today? — Iro Bright (@bright_iro) February 3, 2020

Good morning npower team should we expect our stipend today? Thanks https://t.co/iWV49RnEaG — Samuel Wilberforce (@SamuelWilberf13) February 3, 2020

Thanks for the information. But when our January stipend will be paid — Olawaddy (@olawaddy) February 3, 2020