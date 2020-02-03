Home » N-Power: Afolabi Imoukhuede Draws Public Attention To Fraudulent Accounts

February 03, 2020
Afolabi Imoukhuede – SENIOR SPECIAL ASSISTANT TO THE NIGERIAN PRESIDENT ON JOB CREATION – FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA/File Photo

As the Nigerian government keep on with the N-Power programme, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede has asked the general public to disregard information that suggests that he is soliciting for funds, Concise News reports.

According to the official Twitter handle of the scheme last Thursday, “N-Power’s integrity is sacrosanct.”

It therefore advised Nigerians ‘not to be deceived by persons purporting to be representing officials of the programme’.

In a statement signed by the presidential aide, he was shocked to discover that an impostor on social network, Facebook, with the name ‘Hon. Afolabi Imoukhuede’ has been swindling unsuspecting compatriots.

Imoukhuede stressed that he will never extort from Nigerians for “slots” in Ministries.

He also reiterated the Muhammadu Buhari administration’s commitment to Human Capital Development and job provision for Nigerian youth.

