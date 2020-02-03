Makinde Speaks On PDP Winning Edo Governorship Election

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has assured the people of Edo State that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would win the upcoming state governorship election.

Makinde said in Benin on Saturday after a brief meeting with the leadership of the party to deliberate on the conduct of a free, fair and credible ward congress.

According to the governor, the meeting with the leadership of the party was centred on the people and at the end of the exercise, they would decide who govern them.

“This electoral committee is put together to conduct the ward congress and delegate election for Edo State. This is a process we are starting and it is centred around the people and at the end of the day, no matter what people do, it is the people of Edo State that will determine who will be their next governor.

“We have been talking to the aspirants and there have been serious engagement sessions since Friday and we are hopeful that Edo is going to be for PDP in the next election,” he said.

The Oyo governor assured the party faithful in Edo that the process of electing their ward leaders would be transparent and without ambiguities.

Makinde stated, “We have taken out time to ensure that the process is transparent, free, fair and credible. So, you cannot say a process is not going to end well when it is just taking off.

“The opposition and their pessimists will say what they have to say but we have to do what we have to do to give confidence to our party members, the people of Edo State and Nigeria,” he said.