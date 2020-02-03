Latest N-Power News Today Monday 3rd February 2020

As N-Power beneficiaries are hopeful of permanency in the scheme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that her ministry is “looking at all options for the planned exit,”.

There have been talks about imminent exit of Batch A beneficiaries for some time now, although, the handlers of the scheme have not come out to make any formal statement confirming that. Read more here.

N-Power: Afolabi Imoukhuede Draws Public Attention To Fraudulent Accounts

As the Nigerian government keep on with the N-Power programme, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on job creation and youth employment, Afolabi Imoukhuede has asked the general public to disregard information that suggests that he is soliciting for funds.

According to the official Twitter handle of the scheme last Thursday, “N-Power’s integrity is sacrosanct.”

It therefore advised Nigerians ‘not to be deceived by persons purporting to be representing officials of the programme’. Read more here.

N-Power Releases Important Information To Beneficiaries

The Federal Government’s N-Power scheme has instructed N-Tech Software beneficiaries who trained in the FrontEnd and BackEnd of Web Design and Digital Marketing to register their free one year domain and hosting plan.

The instruction, among others, is essential for beneficiaries of the component of the famed scheme “for their continuous learning, evaluation and mentoring”, an update on the official Twitter handle of N-Power reads on Monday. Read more here.