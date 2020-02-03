Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Monday, February 3rd 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Monday February 3rd, 2020.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: IPOB’s Nnamdi Kanu Attends Trump’s Rally In Iowa

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is attending the political rally of United States President, Donald Trump in Des Moines Iowa.

The IPOB leader who has never hidden his admiration for the US President took to his Twitter handle to announce his presence at the rally.

He stressed that he was in the VIP section where he could see some of the Republican Party’s heavyweights. Read more here.

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Deployment Of Soldiers To His Home

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has questioned the deployment of soldiers to his home in Afaraukwu Umuahia, Abia State by the Nigerian government.

There was tension in Afaraukwu on Sunday as over 100 fierce-looking soldiers reportedly invaded the community.

According to Vanguard, the situation caused tension as the residents shut their shops while others fled their homes as the soldiers patrolled the area in their armoured personnel carrier. Read more here.

And that’s all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today. More Biafra and Nigerian news headlines are on this dependable website! Do enjoy the rest of your day.