Lagos Govt Speaks On Coronavirus Case In State

Contrary to rumours making rounds, the Lagos Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has said that there is no suspected or confirmed case of Coronavirus in the state.

Abayomi made the disclosure in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, the government’s vigilance levels are high and measures are being put in place to safeguard the state.

“Through our strategic initiatives with federal authorities, we are putting higher levels of surveillance into effect at all international airports in Nigeria, including Lagos to ensure that we minimize the threat of entry of any case of coronavirus,” Abayomi said.

Speaking further, the commissioner advised all travelers returning from China and those exposed to travelers from China or any country where cases of Corona virus have been reported to observe self-quarantine on arrival in Lagos.

Abayomi noted that unsupervised self-quarantine for travelers was the first step in containing the virus in the state.

He said that the aim was to protect individuals who might have been exposed and the general public.

“Novel coronavirus infection has an incubation period of 5 to 14 days.

“This means if you have been in China or any other country that is now experiencing coronavirus transmission from person to person, you may become unwell after a period of 5 to 14 days of your return.

“During unsupervised self-quarantine, we expect persons concerned to respond to the state and act like responsible citizens.

“You are required to restrict your movement to your home, monitor yourself closely, report any symptom that may develop to the ministry of health on the contact numbers provided and engage in good personal hygiene,” Abayomi said.

“You must monitor yourself closely and diligently during the self-quarantine period to identify if you develop symptoms, including, but not limited to, headache, cough, sore throat, fever, chest pain, chills, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties and pneumonia,” he said.

Abayomi urged persons observing self-quarantine and those who developed any of the aforementioned symptoms to immediately contact his ministry on 08023169485, 08033565529 and 08052817243 for further instructions.