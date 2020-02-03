INEC Office In Imo Goes Into Flames

The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Orlu, Orlu Local Government Council of Imo State was in flames Monday morning.

Quoting a source from the area, The Sun said the fire was said to have started about 6 am from a nearby bush around the INEC office.

It said the source suggested that some farmers may have ignited the fire which became uncontrollable as a result of the harmattan.

Meanwhile, the State Public Relation Officer of INEC, Emmanuella Opara, has confirmed the incident, adding however that she was yet to ascertain the level of damage and the remote cause.

“Yes, we can confirm that the fire actually burnt the INEC office, but we can not say for sure the level of damage and what caused it because we are yet to visit the scene,” Opara said.

Also, the state fire service director, Japhet Okereafor, who said he was aware of the incident, when contacted noted that his men could not extinguish the fire because of the non-availability of a vehicle and even a driver to drive the vehicle.

“I am aware of the fire incident but we don’t have enough vehicles and the only driver we have was not around,” Okereafor said.