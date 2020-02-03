Imo Now For APC – State Assembly Speaker

The Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Chiji Collins has described the state as a colony controlled by the All Progressives Congress.

The speaker made the comments following the defection of 26 out of the 27 members of the Assembly, who recently joined the ruling party APC.

Hon. Chiji made the disclosure while addressing a crowd of Imo APC faithful during a solidarity rally held last Saturday in Owerri for Governor Uzodimma.

According to him though, 18 members of the Assembly from various parties including himself have officially tendered their defection letters, the rest may follow suit by next plenary as, according to him, plans have been perfected to that regard.

He described the APC as a moving train steered by a workaholic Governor, expressing no surprise at the influx of members to the party.

You will recall that Chiji Collins, a member representing Isiala-Mbano state constituency, defected from PDP to APC alongside his colleagues about a week ago.

About seven members of the PDP remain in the state Assembly despite the mass defection.

However, speculations are rife that 5 out of the remaining seven PDP lawmakers may defect officially to APC at the next plenary.