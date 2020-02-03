German Bundesliga Club Signs Nigerian Superstar

Nigeria’s Aruna Quadri has teamed with a top club in the German Bundesliga Table Tennis league after the world number 18 was unveiled on Monday February 3, by the management of the club led by its President, Stefan Frauenholz.

Concise News reports that the deal was brokered by WEOAllSports and Quadri is expected to join the club – TTC RhönSprudel Maberzell Fulda based in the Central part of Germany from next season (September 2020) in the elite division of the Bundesliga.

According to the President of TTC RhönSprudel Maberzell Fulda Stefan Frauenholz, the decision to sign Quadri was based on the team’s conviction that the Nigerian has a lot to offer based on his global exploits.

“We are so lucky to sign Aruna Quadri because he is such a good player with excellent results.

“This is a family club and we believe his passion and interest tally with the ideals of the club.

“We are so happy to unveil him today and we hope he can bring his wealth of experience to help the team next season,” Frauenholz said.

An excited Quadri said he was happy fulfilling his dream of playing in the German Bundesliga having spent over 10 years playing in the Portuguese league with several laurels to show for his efforts.

“I am happy joining this team and I see that it is a family club with good ideal and for me I am going to give my 100 percent to the team.

“I look forward to having a good experience playing against the best in the Bundesliga to continue to improve my career,” the Rio 2016 Olympic quarter-finalist stated.

For the Chairman of WEOAllSports, Wahid Oshodi, the signing of Quadri by the German club is a confirmation of his hardwork and commitment to his trade.

“We are so excited that teams across Europe appreciate the progress Quadri has made over the years.

“He is now one of the best players in the world and we hope this move will give him the opportunity to improve his skills and continue to improve his global rating.

“The Bundesliga has the best players in the world and Quadri will feel at home there.

“Aruna Quadri is such an amazing player who is very popular among the Germans and we are not surprised that some of the best teams in the world wanted him.

“We hope this will serve as an inspiration for the younger Nigerian players,” Oshodi said.

Quadri’s started his sojourn to Europe in 2010 and he has played for several clubs in Portugal while his present team is Sporting where he had won several medals including making it to the semifinal stage of the ETTU Champions League.

At Sporting, he has remained unbeaten in the last five years while he has won back-to-back league titles with the Lisbon-based team.