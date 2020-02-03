The office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State was on Sunday gutted by fire.

The state police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed who confirmed the inferno said it started from a nearby bush burnt by locals at about 12:30 pm .

He said, “At about 12:30pm on Sunday, there was another fire incident at INEC office Ogidi in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.

“Police patrol team led by DPO Ogidi Division rushed to the scene and fire Service department was contacted.

“The fire allegedly emanated from bush burning. However, the extent of damages done yet to be determined.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, John B.Abang, has ordered for a discreet investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”