EPL: What Guardiola Said After Losing To Mourinho’s Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned that those who feared an era of dominance for his side should now be worried about Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Man City were beaten 2-0 at Tottenham on Sunday, leaving Liverpool 22 points ahead of the champions after just 25 games.

City boss Guardiola nodded when asked if Liverpool will go on to lift the trophy. Noe the Spaniard feels those who wanted challengers for his side should also fear Liverpool’s dominance this season.

“They are far away, they are unstoppable and a lot of points (clear),” he said.

“Of course now it is to target other competitions and qualify for the Champions League next season.

“Two seasons ago when we had 100 points we finished 19 points clear of United and in that period Liverpool were strong.

“The team is good and I like the way my team play but it is not enough, we are far away and the distance is so big and it is the reality.

“The last two seasons it was a guy, the owner of the Premier League, who said that can’t happen again and it isn’t good for the Premier League when City win the title in that way.