Edo: Obaseki Demands Arrest Of APC Chairman Oshiomhole

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has demanded the arrest of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

According to Philip Shaibu, deputy governor of the state, Obaseki made the demand in a letter written to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

Speaking to reporters in Abuja on Monday, Shaibu noted that a petition to arrest Oshiomhole had already been submitted to the police chief.

He added that the petition would also be submitted to the relevant authorities, including the Department of State Services (DSS).

Concise News had reported that Obaseki had earlier accused Oshiomhole of plotting to plunge the state into crisis, asking the IGP to call the former governor to order.

He had further threatened to deal with Oshiomhole if he kept “disrupting activities” of Edo APC.

The governor added that Oshiomhole remains suspended from the party, adding that if the former governor refuses to retrace his steps, he would be expelled.

Obaseki said: “He is not a party man. Look at the dump he kept the party as a Secretariat. With all the resources we had, he could not support the party until the landlord evicted us. You are Governor or chairman based on the platform that elevated you. That is why I looked for one of the most beautiful buildings along Airport Road and said this is the secretariat of the party.

“All this nonsense they are doing. If anybody in the name of our party tries to do anything contrary to what we have agreed as a party, we will deal with that person ruthlessly no matter who he is.

“If you are elected a chairman, your attitude should show if you believe in the party. Party supremacy means the leadership of the party must respect the membership. It is the members that make the party supreme because the members subscribed to a constitution which governs the conduct of the party. One man cannot be the party.

“I am the Governor of Edo State and I so authorise it. If anyone comes to your ward or local government to do things outside what the party has agreed I hereby authorise you to deal with that person seriously.

“We are warning the suspended National Chairman. If he continues his activities in Edo State, I will show him that I am the Governor of Edo State. While he was governor, he did not tolerate a fraction of the misdemeanour and misbehaviour he is undertaking today. I have declared that if Oshiomhole comes here to Edo to say he wants to disrupt the activities of the state and the party, we will deal with him the way we know how best to do it.

“Comrade Oshiomhole stands suspended from the party. In due course, we will expel him if he does not behave. The party does not belong to him, it belongs to all of us. We are following the wish of our people.

“Our next step is to make sure we convince more people to join our party so that all of us can move this state to the next level. I will give you all the support to strengthen the party at the local government. Monthly meetings must hold. Monthly wards meetings must hold. Attendance must be taken. Wherever there are issues, you sit down and discuss it.”