Edo APC Asks Buhari To Call Oshiomhole To Order

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call the national chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, to order.

While addressing a press conference in Benin City, the state capital, spokesman of the party in the state, Joseph Osagiede, accused Oshiomhole of disrupting the peace in the state with the use of his thugs.

He added that the former governor continues to disrespect the state government’s directives with his actions.

Osagiede alleged that the APC chairman was attacking people of the state but presenting a situation that he was being attacked.

He warned that people of the state may rise up against Oshiomhole if the police failed to stop him.

Osagiede said: “The way Oshiomhole does things is; to create an impression that he was being attacked. He has a ground troop in Edo North to torment people.

“It is Oshiomhole behind the attacks in Edo. If the police did not stop him, the people will rise against him.

“Edo people will begin to realise that he is deadly. He is provoking Edo people in such a manner that there will be anarchy so that he can perfect what he tried to do with the National Assembly. Recalled he wanted the National Assembly to take over the House of Assembly and when that failed he resorted to violence to create anarchy.

“He is seeking violence means to disrupt peace of the state. We are calling on President Buhari to call Oshiomhole to order. Oshiomhole is hell-bent on causing anarchy in the state.”