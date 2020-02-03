Dutch Legend Jaap Stam Sends Message To Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo At Man United

Manchester United and Dutch football legend, Jaap Stam has expressed confidence in the ability of Nigeria’s Odion Jude Ighalo to excel at Old Trafford.

Concise News reports that the erstwhile Super Eagles striker, 30, completed a surprise loan deal from his Chinese club to England on deadline day last week.

Stam, now a football coach, tells Ighalo that everyone associated with United wishes him well in his new adventure.

“He’s got nothing to lose because nobody thought he would be a United player,” Stam told Sky Sports News recently.

“United have the confidence in him. We’re all a bit surprised, but he can just go in there and do his thing. We all want to see United get back up there.

“Like all former players and United supporters, we wish him well. He’s joining a big family. Everybody within the club hopes that every player will do well and is going to perform.

“I’m sure he’ll feel welcome and hopefully he’s going to produce.”

“He’s now playing with better players than he was at Watford, so he will get more opportunities to score than at Watford.

“I’m sure he’s got the ability. He wasn’t their first choice, but you assume people have seen him and trust what he can bring.”

For another United hero, Mark Hughes, he echoed Stam’s thoughts.

“He’s the type that United need, whether or not that’s a long-term view Ole has in terms of where he wants to take the team,” he stated.

“I’ve watched them on a number of occasions and I always feel they lack that physicality at the top end of the pitch, just to relieve pressure.

“When United won at City and were getting pressed hard, they needed an outlet to knock it up to a big man who could retain possession and resist challenges.

“Without that physicality, sometimes you can’t get out.”