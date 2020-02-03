China’s Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, has said that no Nigerian residing in Wuhan has contracted the deadly Coronavirus.

Concise News reports that Pingjian made this known at a news briefing in Abuja, after speculations had been circulated that a Nigerian may have been infected.

The Chinese ambassador, who disclosed that 60 Nigerians are resident in the city where the outbreak was first recorded, also said that no Chinese in Nigeria had caught the virus.

It was also learned that the number of confirmed cases has risen to 17,205, while recorded deaths have reached 361.

Also, 475 people have been discharged from hospitals.

A Nigerian agency, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), had, on Sunday, dismissed rumours of the spread of Coronavirus in Africa’s most populous nation.

The NCDC clarified that the Chinese man who returned to Nigeria from China last week had no symptoms of the sickness.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of ongoing rumours of the importation of the Coronavirus to Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The individual returned from China last week and went for a routine medical check as requested by his employers. He showed no symptoms of illness and has not been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

“NCDC has agreed on a national case definition to identify suspect cases and established a laboratory testing platform to test samples from patients that meet this case definition.”

Also, the NCDC urged Nigerians to ensure that they studied the public health advisory on Coronavirus epidemic in Nigeria.

Coronavirus, according to Chinese researchers, is a group of viruses common among animals but now infects humans.

Schools, factories and offices across China are due to remain closed even as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end.