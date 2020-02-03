Coronavirus: China Attacks United States

The government of China Monday accused the United States of causing “panic” in its response to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

Concise News understands that China made the accusation on the back of the US decision to deny entry to foreign nationals who had visited the world’s most populous country in the past two weeks.

The US has also declared a public health emergency.

In a news briefing on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the US actions “could only create and spread fear” instead of offering assistance.

“It is precisely developed countries like the US with strong epidemic prevention capabilities… that have taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO recommendations,” Hua said.

Meanwhile, China has recorded more than 17,000 confirmed cases of the virus, with some 361 people dead.

Cases have also been confirmed outside China. There are over 150 confirmed cases of the virus – and one death in the Philippines.

It is understood that the coronavirus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms appear to start with a fever.

Schools, factories and offices across China are due to remain closed even as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end.