Buhari Meets With Senate President, Speaker Over Insecurity

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, behind closed doors in the State House.

It was learned that the leaders of the National Assembly arrived at the State House for the meeting at about 3 pm.

The agenda for the meeting was not known at the time of this report, but there were speculations they discussed the worsening security situation across Nigeria.

The House of Representatives had, last week, passed a resolution called for the sack of the service chiefs.

More to come…