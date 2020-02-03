Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reacts To Deployment Of Soldiers To His Home

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has questioned the deployment of soldiers to his home in Afaraukwu Umuahia, Abia State by the Nigerian government.

There was tension in Afaraukwu on Sunday as over 100 fierce-looking soldiers reportedly invaded the community.

According to Vanguard, the situation caused tension as the residents shut their shops while others fled their homes as the soldiers patrolled the area in their armoured personnel carrier.

Reacting to the development on his Twitter page on Monday, Kanu wondered why the government will leave terrorists and bandits causing havoc in the country to deploy soldiers to him home to terrorise people.

Kanu wrote, “In January 2020, Boko Haram, Fulani herdsmen militia, and bandits have killed at least 320 people in Nigeria.

“Tell me why a right-thinking govt. would deploy a battalion to my home town to terrorise people rather than battling the terrorists?”

The IPOB leader’s parents, Eze Okwu and Ugoeze Kanu will be laid to rest on February 14, 2020, at Afaraukwu.