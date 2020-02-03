Days after launching her clothing line, former BBNaija housemate, Tacha Akide has joined the league of celebrities who start up their own reality shows.

The self-proclaimed Port Harcourt first daughter made announcement in a post on her Instagram handle in the early hours of Sunday.

According to Tacha, the TV show dubbed “Keeping Up With Tacha” will encapsulate entertaining mini series and more.

“Today, I get to finally announce the launch of Keeping Up With Tacha @kuwtacha

A production that will have entertaining MINI series and MORE. I am just as excited as you are.”

Bobrisky’s Reality Show

Last week, Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky disclosed that he would soon star in his own reality show starting soon.

Bobrisky made this known in a post on his Instagram handle, where he claimed that his fans love to see more of him.

According to the male barbie, the show will first begin in Nigeria, before Los Angeles, where he would be joining pop singer Reprudencia Sonkey, known by her stage name Dencia.

“I am starting my own reality show soon, since you are all disturbing to see more of me. we are starting in Nigeria first before till I join @iamdencia in LA soon”

“I need a good team…. Good camera man, Good sound system. Good producer. I’m responsible for all your travel expenses. Let kick start !!!!. @iamdencia can’t wait to join u in LA USA 🇺🇸 let change d game”