26 Killed, 190 Houses Burnt In Attacks On Plateau Communities

No lesser than 26 people were killed and 190 houses destroyed in recent attacks on some communities in Bokkos and Mangu Local Government Areas of Plateau state.

This was confirmed in a statement by the state police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) ASP Ubah Ogaba, in Jos on Monday.

According to Ogaba, the command wishes to clear the air on the actual number of persons killed and properties destroyed.

This platform reports that from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, some communities were under siege by some attackers with many residents killed, scores injured and houses razed down.

The communities include Kwatas, Sabon Barki, Marish, and Chenget in Bokkos and Marish community in Mangu Local Government Areas.

“The command wishes to set the records straight in view of the recent attacks in Bokkos and Mangu from Jan. 26 to Jan 28.

“In the attacks, 14 persons were killed in Kwatas, four at Sabon Barki, three at Marish and one at Changet in Bokkos, this makes it 22 persons killed in Bokkos

“Also, four persons were killed at Marish in Mangu. This makes the total persons killed in the two areas 26.

“Arising from the attacks also, 190 houses were set ablaze and these include 123 houses belonging to the natives and 67 owned by the Fulanis,’’ he said.

Speaking further, Ogaba explained that 11 persons were arrested in connection with the attacks, adding that they included Fulani Ardos and community leaders.

He added that the suspects had been moved to the Force Headquarters in Abuja, for further investigation.