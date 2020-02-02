US Visa Ban: Pastor Adeboye Reacts To Restriction On Nigerians

One of Nigeria’s revered pastors Enoch Adeboye has reacted to visa restrictions placed on Nigerians by the United States by praying for “the restoration of our nation.”

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) reacted to the ban on Sunday during the church’s monthly Thanksgiving Service in Lagos State.

The US had on Friday, January 31, implemented its threat to restrict travelers from Nigeria and five other countries, with the visa ban taking effect from 22 February.

“Nigeria presents a high risk, relative to other countries in the world, of terrorist travel to the United States,” the President Donald Trump administration said.

“Some countries have banned Nigerians from coming into their territories. We pray for the restoration of our nation. Lord, have mercy on Nigeria. Let there be peace and security in Nigeria. God sees all things and knows where the terrorists are hiding. We pray that God sends His light to Nigeria and expose the evildoers in the country,” the clergyman prayed.

Nigeria reacts

President Muhammadu Buhari, on the back of the visa restriction, set up a committee to review the policy.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Buhari’s media aide Femi Adesina on Saturday.

According to Adesina, the committee, headed by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, would work closely with the US government, INTERPOL and other stakeholders to ensure all updates are properly implemented.

The statement read: “On January 31, 2020, the United States Department of Homeland Security announced temporary travel restrictions on six countries, including Nigeria.

“For Nigeria, the restriction is the suspension of the issuance of ‘immigrant visas’ to Nigerian passport holders only.

“This suspension shall come into effect on February 21, 2020. The suspension does not apply to other US visas such as those for official, business, tourism and student travel.

“The DHS states the suspension of ‘immigrant visas’ became necessary following a review and update of the methodology (performance metrics) adopted by the US Government to assess compliance of certain security criteria by foreign governments.

“This resulted in certain enhancements on how information is shared between Nigeria and the US.

“Nigeria remains committed to maintaining productive relations with the United States and its international allies especially on matters of global security.

“Accordingly, President Muhammadu Buhari has established a committee, to be chaired by the Honourable Minister of Interior, to study and address the updated U.S. requirements.”