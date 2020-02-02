Three Seminarians Regain Freedom, One Found Dead In Kaduna

Three of the four kidnapped seminarians of Good Shepard Catholic Major Seminary at Kakau village along the Kaduna-Abuja road have regained their freedom.

Concise News understands that the last victim was reportedly killed by their abductors and dumped in a bush on Sunday.

Recall that kidnappers stormed the seminary three weeks ago through a porous point and started shooting sporadically before abducting the seminarians from their hostels.

Spokesman for the Kaduna state police command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, has confirmed the abduction.

He said that the timely response of policemen prevented the gunmen from abducting more students.

Sabo also said that police operatives had started working towards rescuing the victims.

However, the Registrar of the seminary, Reverend Father Joel Usman, in a statement on Sunday confirmed that the body of the seminarian was found dead inside a bush.