Real Madrid vs Atlético Madrid: Zidane Speaks After Los Blancos Extend Lead Over Barcelona

Real Madrid manager, Zinedine Zidane has expressed his joy after his side secured victory over Atletico in the derby on Saturday.

Concise News reports Zidane’s double substitution at half-time changed the La Liga match, which the hosts won thanks to a Karim Benzema lone strike. It means they open a six-point lead over reigning champions, Barcelona.

However, Quique Setién’s men can cut the gap back to three points by beating Levante at home on Sunday.

This is Atletico’s fifth game without a win.

Diego Simeone’s team were greatly better in the first half and should have taken one of many decent chances.

But Zidane’s double change was a recognition of Atletico’s superiority as he reverted to the more familiar 4-3-3 with Modric deeper in midfield.

The balance shifted immediately as the former UEFA Champions League winner dominated the start of the second half.

“I had to change things,” Zidane said in his press conference when asked about the double switch.

“I wasn’t happy with what I was seeing, but it wasn’t the players’ fault, it was mine.

“I didn’t want to point a finger at anyone, even less so at Isco and Toni, who are very good players.

“I’m happy for the win, for all of the players, and everyone is happy with the result.”

Still in all three competitions, the Frenchman was asked if he was thinking about a treble.

“We’re not thinking about it,” Zidane said, swatting the question away.

“It’s very far away.

“We’ve won nothing, only the Supercopa [de Espana].”