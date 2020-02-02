RCCG's Pastor Adeboye Leads Prayer-Walk Protest Against Insecurity In Nigeria

Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has led members of his church in a prayer walk against insecurity in Nigeria.

Concise News reports that the prayer walk was held during the monthly Thanksgiving Service at the church’s National Headquarters in Ebute Meta, Lagos.

It was learned that the walk commenced from Ebute Meta.

The revered cleric had urged the congregation to participate in the prayer walk declared by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to address the spate of killings in Africa’s most populous nation.

Leaders of CAN had declared Friday, 31 January, to Sunday, 2 February, 2020, as days for special fasting and prayer for Nigeria in all churches, home and abroad.

President of the Christian body, His Eminence Dr. Samson Ayokunle, said that the fasting was for the gruesome killing of innocent Nigerians to stop.

“Sunday 2nd February 2020 is declared a Special Prayer Walk by Christians in all the States of the Federation in the form of a procession to be led by States CAN Chairmen in their CAN Secretariats and pastors of churches in all churches in Nigeria,” Ayokunle had declared.

He urged churches to process round their area, pray for God’s permanent intervention and help from all over the world so that all Christians might not be consumed one by one.

Watch video below.

HAPPENING NOW: Pastor Adeboye lead RCCG national protest against insecurity in Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/vpIPrKJOag — Olúyẹmí Fásípè 🇳🇬 (@YemieFash) February 2, 2020

There has been a resurgence in attacks by Boko Haram terrorists and bandits in the country.

CAN recently condemned the killing of Rev. Lawan Andimi, the Chairman of CAN in Adamawa.

Andimi, a pastor with the Church of the Brethren at the District Church Council of Michika, was reportedly killed in Michika by suspected Boko Haram members.