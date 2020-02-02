No Nigerian Territory Under Boko Haram Captivity, Says APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that no part of the country’s territory is under the control of Boko Haram insurgents, Concise News reports.

National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, made this known in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Issa-Onilu said despite attacks of the insurgents on soft targets, the federal government’s resolve in degrading Boko Haram is not in doubt.

He commiserated with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Catholic church whose members have been recently targeted and killed by the insurgents.

Issa-Onilu said: “These godless people are attempting to stoke religious sensitivities by pitching Christians and Muslims against one and another through their recent pattern of cowardly attacks.

“This demonstrates how debased and degraded Boko Haram and those who sponsor it have become. We must not fall for this divisive ploy.

“In our respective spaces, we should understand that these violent extremists are our common enemies, and are blind to religious and political affiliation and socio-economic status.”

According to Issa-Onilu, activities of Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and kidnappers are assuming a dangerous ethnoreligious dimension which needs to be checked by all citizens.

“Our leaders – religious, political, traditional and all others in positions of influence and authority, must now show leadership and temperance in their utterances and actions. Doing otherwise will be acting the scripts and playing into the hands of these fanatics seeking to divide us and pitch us against each other.

“In 2015, followed by a reelection in 2019, Nigerians voted President Muhammadu Buhari to among others win the war against terrorism and generally secure the country.

“Currently, no inch of Nigeria’s territory is under the control of Boko Haram; bandits, kidnappers and other criminal camps are being cleared with the criminals suffering heavy casualties on a daily basis.

“We must now work collectively and continue to support and cooperate with the President Buhari government and our security services on the frontlines as they work to ensure the safe release of our abducted citizens and rid the remnant of these terrorists from our land,” Issa-Onilu said.