Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, February 2nd, 2020

By - 7 minutes ago on February 02, 2020
Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, February 2nd, 2020.

US Gives Reason For Imposing Ban On Immigrants From Nigeria

The United States has explained that the immigrant visa ban imposed on Nigeria was as a result of the country’s failure to comply with its established identity-management and information-sharing criteria. The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in a statement, said the restriction became necessary due to America’s inability to verify a traveller’s identity and “assess whether they pose a national security or public safety risk”.

US Travel Ban: PDP Reveals Who Nigerians Should Blame

Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Nigerians to hold the Muhammadu Buhari administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible for the negative impacts of the travel sanctions imposed on the country by the United States. The party lamented that the travel ban would have grave consequences on economic, educational and healthcare opportunities.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Embassy In China Tasks Citizens On Safety

The Embassy of Nigeria in China has called on Nigerians living in China to adhere to public health instructions to avoid contracting the coronavirus, pledging the Federal Government’s commitments to ensuring their safety. Lawal Bapah, Minister, Public Communications, Nigerian Embassy in China, made this known in a statement made available on Saturday.

Okada Ban In Lagos: Operators Plead With Gov. Sanwo-Olu To Reverse Decision

Some operators of commercial motorcycles (Okada) and tricycles `Keke’ NAPEP in Lagos have said that the ban on their operations by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would deprive them of their ‘daily bread’. The operators, who said this while speaking with NAN in separate interviews on Saturday in Lagos, noted that the government’s plan would also affect them and their families in negative ways.

What Apostle Suleman Said In Open Letter To Femi Adesina

Founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson, has expressed his displeasure at how people who “spill truth” about the President Buhari administration are seen as sworn enemies of the president. Suleman, in an open letter to Femi Adesina, said he held the president’s media aide in high esteem.

Winners’ Chapel Set To Establish 10,000 New Churches Across Nigeria In 2020, Oyedepo Discloses

Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, says the church has commenced efforts at planting additional 10,000 new churches across the country in 2020. He disclosed  this while addressing the church workers forum  at the International Headquarters of the church in a live telecast in Ota, Ogun state recently.

Shehu Sani Recounts ‘Unjust’ Treatment In EFCC Custody

After former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani regained freedom, he has revealed how he was forced to declare his assets by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In a statement on Saturday, the former lawmaker claimed he was thrown in an underground cell of the anti-graft agency, on the orders of its chairman.

NYSC Speaks On Payment Of Arrears To Corps Members

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has described as false report that the Director-General of the Scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said Corps Members would receive arrears as a fall out of the recent allowance increment.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.

