The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has dismissed rumours of the spread of Coronavirus in Africa’s most populous nation.

In a statement on Sunday, the NCDC clarified that the Chinese man who returned to Nigeria from China last week had no symptoms of the sickness.

It was learned that the Chinese man had only gone for a routine medical checkup as requested by his employers.

“The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of ongoing rumours of the importation of the Coronavirus to Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The individual returned from China last week and went for a routine medical check as requested by his employers. He showed no symptoms of illness and has not been diagnosed with the novel Coronavirus.

“NCDC has agreed on a national case definition to identify suspect cases and established a laboratory testing platform to test samples from patients that meet this case definition.”

Also, the NCDC urged to ensure that they study the public health advisory on Coronavirus epidemic in Nigeria.

“We urge members of the public to disregard rumours and discourage further spread. NCDC, Port Health Service and State Epidemiologists are aware of the process for a case to ensure that Nigerians are safe,” read the statement.

“On the 31 of January, NCDC shared a second public health advisory and is closely monitoring new developments. We advise Nigerians to take necessary precautions as detailed in the advisory below.”