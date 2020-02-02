Home » N-Power: ‘Permanency For Beneficiaries Isn’t Certain’, Minister Suggests

February 02, 2020
N-Power: 'Permanency Isn't Sure For You', Minister Suggests To 2016 Beneficiaries

The National Social Investment Programmes NSIP (an initiative the N-Power scheme is one of it’s elements), which was formerly under the office of the vice-president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and managed by Hajia Maryam Uwais, special adviser to the president on social intervention, was moved to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development on October 1, 2019

As N-Power beneficiaries are hopeful of permanency in the scheme, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in Nigeria, Sadiya Umar Farouq has said that her ministry is “looking at all options for the planned exit,” Concise News reports.

There have been talks about imminent exit of Batch A beneficiaries for some time now, although, the handlers of the scheme have not come out to make any formal statement confirming that.

While on a visit last Thursday at the corporate headquarters of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust titles, Farouq assured beneficiaries that the federal government is “not just going to exit them to their fate”.

“I don’t know the fears of the beneficiaries, but I know that government had this N-Power programme and it is supposed to be a two- year programme,” Farouq said.

“Those in 2016 were supposed to have exited in 2018, but because there was no plan in place, the tenure was extended.

“So, they know from the outset that it’s not a programme that will be there for life.

“For us as a ministry, we’re looking at all options for the planned exit.

“We’re not just going to exit them to their fate, we have options and we’re deploring these options so that they can have something to fall back on.

“The year has just started and we hope that before the end of the year, we should come up with an exit plan,” she stated.

