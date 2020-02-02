Malami Departs Nigeria For US To Sign Agreement For Return Of $321m Abacha Loot

Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami (SAN) has departed Nigeria to sign a tripartite agreement with the United States and the Island of New Jersey for the repatriation of $321m looted by the late former Head of State, Gen. Sani Abacha.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesperson for the Minister of Justice, Dr. Umar Gwandu, said Malami departed earlier in the day to attend a three-day meeting of the US-Nigeria Bi-national Commission in Washington DC, during which he would sign the pact on behalf of the Federal Government.

According to Gandu, the meeting is an annual event between Nigeria and the US aimed at reviewing bilateral relationship and taking necessary steps to advance mutual interest in all diplomatic areas among the two countries.

He described the meeting as “a friendly bi-national meeting that holds annually devoid of intervening concerns or relating to the internal affairs of the participating states.”

The statement said, “At the meeting, the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is expected to, on behalf of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, sign a tripartite agreement with Nigeria, the Island of New Jersey and the United States of America for repatriation of $321m looted assets, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to recover more stolen funds stashed abroad.”

According to the statement, other members of the Nigerian delegation to the meeting are the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Adeniyi Adebayo; Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (retd); Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others are National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno (retd.), and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development; Sadiya Umar Faruk.