Kaduna: Police Arrest Suspected Suicide Bomber In Winners Chapel

The Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a suspected suicide bomber in Winners Chapel situated at Sabon Tasha, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Yakubu Sabo, disclosed this to journalists on Sunday in Kaduna, the state capital.

Sabo said the suspect, Nathaniel Samuel was apprehended by security officials of the church during Sunday service with a bag containing explosive devices.

He said that the bomber had even gained access into the church when the Close Circuit Camera of the church picked him and his bag was searched and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found on him.

Sabo noted that the suspect has been taken to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for further interrogation and investigation.

Reacting to the incident, the Chairman of the Christian Associaton of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev. Joseph Hayab, said that churches in the state have already taken security measures to protect their members.

Hayab said: “We don’t know what the intention of the suicide bomber was. Probably if they interrogate him, they will get better information.

“We have taken security measures to protect our members in this place. I got this information at about 12:20 pm that somebody was caught with bombs at Living Faith Church.

“But why carry bombs to the church? When we said they are attacking churches and you said no.”