The government of Kaduna state, northwest Nigeria, has confirmed a fresh case of Lassa fever in a 34-year old man in Kajuru area of the state.

Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr Amina Mohammed-Baloni, disclosed that the state had so far recorded 23 cases, adding that clinical analysis indicated that 15 of the cases proved negative while one new case confirmed positive of the disease.

“However; six test samples are also pending. The new confirmed case is a 34-year old man from Kajuru Local Government Area and he is being managed at the isolation center (IDCC),” a statement from her read.

“This brings the number of confirmed cases to two in Kaduna State, as the first victim died on Sunday and has since been buried.”

The commissioner revealed that 40 other persons who had contact with the suspected cases were being monitored and none had so far shown any symptoms.

She advised the people to maintain high level of personal hygiene and environmental sanitation as well as ensure that symptoms of fever and malaria are referred laboratory analysis before treatment.