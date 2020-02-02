Failed Banks: NDIC To Begin Paying Affected Depositors Soon

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has said that it will commence claims verification for depositors of the three Micro Finance Banks (MFBs) and Primary Mortgage Banks (PMBs) recently closed by the CBN starting from Monday Feb. 3.

This was made known on the corporation’s official twitter-handle on Saturday. The statement added that the corporation was in the process of paying the insured depositors of the banks affected by the closure of the banks.

NDIC listed the affected banks to include the Transatlantic Mortgages located in Abuja and Bayelsa, Langtang MFB, Gracefield MFB located in Plateau State and Kaugama MFB located in Jigawa.

Notice to Depositors of Recently Closed PMBs MFBshttps://t.co/voGlZw463v #NDIC #NDICNigeria

Toll Free Help Desk Line 080063424357 pic.twitter.com/oajBh6vfeC — NDIC (@NDICNigeria) February 1, 2020

“The NDIC, the official liquidator of the listed banks whose licences were recently revoked is in the process of paying insured depositors.

“We therefore advise that all depositors of these banks should visit the closed banks’ addresses and meet with NDIC officials for the verification of their claims, commencing from Monday Feb., 3 till Friday, Feb. 7,’’ it said.

The corporation, however, called on the depositors to come with their evidences for ownership of account and verifiable means of identification.