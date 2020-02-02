EPL: Ighalo Arrives England, Speaks On Move To Man Utd

Former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo has said that his unexpected move to Manchester United is a “dream come true”, Concise News reports.

Ighalo, who touched down at Manchester Airport on Sunday morning, sealed a last-gasp Deadline Day loan move to United from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua.

The 30-year-old former Watford star, who grew up as a United fan, joined the Old Trafford club for the remainder of the season as cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

“It’s a dream come true because since I was a kid I followed and dreamt of Manchester United,” Ighalo told Sky Sports News.

“But it is a reality now. I cannot say much more now until I get started.”

Reflecting on a hectic last few days before the transfer went through, Ighalo said: “It’s been crazy. Obviously, I am happy to be in Manchester first of all.

“This is a great opportunity for me and I am grateful to God, and to my agent, and the coach who has given me this opportunity to be here.

“I am happy to be here and to work out with the team and finish very well this season.

“The plan is to just chill today because I travelled a very long way from Shanghai to Manchester.

“Today is to just rest and tomorrow we start to work.”

The striker turned down Tottenham to join United and has set his sights on lifting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s troubled side back towards the Premier Leagues top four.

Ighalo scored 16 times in 55 Premier League appearances for Watford before moving to Changchun Yatai in January 2017, and then Shanghai Shenhua two years later.