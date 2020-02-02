Coronavirus: Five Abuja Residents Arrested For Faking Infection

Five persons have been arrested in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for falsely claiming that they had contracted the dreaded coronavirus disease.

Concise News learned that the five pranksters – Peggy Shandi, Abayomi Adedoyin, David Enemigin, Priscilla Ajesola and Jacob Oji – had reportedly stormed the Wuse District Hospital claiming that one of them had been infected by the disease.

This was said to have caused panic at the hospital.

The police in the FCT, Abuja, said the suspects claimed to be “playing out a script about the virus.”

“The FCT police command is still investigating the case and on conclusion, the suspects will be arraigned in court,” spokesman for the force, DSP Anjuguri Manza, said.

Concise News had reported that bAfrica’s most populous country, Nigeria, is among 13 high-risk African countries for coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The other countries identified by the health body were Algeria, Angola, Ivory Coast, DR Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius,, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.

“WHO has identified 13 top priority countries (Algeria, Angola, Cote d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Mauritius, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia) which either have direct links or a high volume of travel to China,” a statement from WHO said.

Coronavirus, according to Chinese researchers, is a group of viruses common among animals but now confirmed that it could also infect humans.

The large family of viruses can cause diseases ranging from common cold to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

China is battling to contain the spread of the virus as it has confirmed nearly 2000 cases of patients infected with it and over 100 people have died as a result of the disease.