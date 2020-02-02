Authorities in China say the number of people that have died as a result of coronavirus has reached 304, up from 259 a day earlier.

Coronavirus, according to Chinese researchers, is a group of viruses common among animals but now infects humans.

According to state media, confirmed cases of the virus rose to 14,380, with the majority of new cases in Hubei, the central Chinese province where the virus first broke out in December.

The virus has been spreading in China despite strict measures aimed at halting it, including travel bans between provinces and quarantines in a dozen cities.

Schools, factories and offices across China are due to remain closed even as the week-long Lunar New Year holiday comes to an end.

Over 100 people have fallen ill with the virus in about two dozen countries across the globe.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the new coronavirus a global emergency.

The chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Thursday that “the main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in China but what is happening in other countries.”

According to the WHO, there had been 98 cases in 18 countries outside of the country, but no deaths, with most cases tied to people who have travelled from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

It was also learned that there have been eight cases of human-to-human infection in Germany, Japan, Vietnam and the United States.

Speaking at the press conference in Geneva, Ghebreyesus described the virus as an “unprecedented outbreak” that has been met with an “unprecedented response”.