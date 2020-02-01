Home » Y’all Are Feminists Till You Ask Men To Marry You- Says Teni

By - 49 minutes ago on February 01, 2020
Afrobeats star Teni Makani stirred mixed reactions on Twitter after she opined that all women are feminists until they develop the courage to propose to their men.

Concise News reports that Teni said this in response to an online question that says “If a man proposes to his girlfriend and she said NO, Is the relationship OVER ?”

The “Billionaire” crooner in her response said the lady might probably not be ready.

In subsequent posts, the award-winning singer said there it is not wrong for a woman to propose to her man, as she subtly says that after all men and women are equal.

“Y’all are feminists till it’s time to bend on one knee to ask a man to marry you! Aren’t we equal? “she tweeted.

This tweets by Teni has generated outrages, thereby making her trend on the micro-blogging platform, as many criticised her views.

Below are some reactions gathered

