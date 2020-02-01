Afrobeats star Teni Makani stirred mixed reactions on Twitter after she opined that all women are feminists until they develop the courage to propose to their men.

Concise News reports that Teni said this in response to an online question that says “If a man proposes to his girlfriend and she said NO, Is the relationship OVER ?”

The “Billionaire” crooner in her response said the lady might probably not be ready.

In subsequent posts, the award-winning singer said there it is not wrong for a woman to propose to her man, as she subtly says that after all men and women are equal.

“Y’all are feminists till it’s time to bend on one knee to ask a man to marry you! Aren’t we equal? “she tweeted.

This tweets by Teni has generated outrages, thereby making her trend on the micro-blogging platform, as many criticised her views.

Below are some reactions gathered

Feminism is about equality and women having the same privileges as men, and Teni is talking about this equality in ALL RAMIFICATIONS.

But our feminists still want extra privileges by waiting for men to bend a knee, they can't, cause it spells desperation? LOL pic.twitter.com/CMfu4BuGET — ThecrossGuy (@_MitchThagod) February 1, 2020

I love you Teni but this ain't it Pelle oo sister feminist, What is it then ? — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ (@tolutezzy_) February 1, 2020

There is nothing bad in what Teni asked Sha, we all know she is talking about our online Tweminists. So answer the question, why can't a woman bend on one knee to ask a man to marry her? Aren’t we equal? — Online bestie (@the_lopetee) February 1, 2020

Teni brought in Premium Gbas Gbos pic.twitter.com/ywvkZAy2ND — Ewure Of Africa 💧 (@Dehkunle) February 1, 2020

Teni stated her view on feminism , rather than have a constructive discuss , self glorified e-feminists are dissing her music & weight … defeating the true fight for equality . Goes a long way to show you don’t understand the rudiments of feminism, she has a right to a voice . — Volqx (@volqx) February 1, 2020

Teni asked a question, maybe out of curiosity or ignorance, but no one is ready to have an actual conversation on it Everyone is quoting 'is this a joke, are you for real, this doesn't make sense, blah blah' — Numero Uno (@Ayokunnu_) February 1, 2020

“Them gonna drag you till you lose weight” Teni: pic.twitter.com/FwhQ9pZOev — Mazi Ibe (@MaziIbe_) February 1, 2020

It's today you'll know that someone on here thinks Teni is crap and her songs don't slap. — Your Daddy (@ToyosiGodwin) February 1, 2020

