World Hijab Day: Kwara Govt, FOMWAN Partner On Safeguarding Female Students

The Kwara state government will partner the Federation of Muslim Women Associations of Nigeria (FOMWAN), on the training of Muslim female students on discipline and protection of their dignity.

Concise News reports that Hajia Sa’adat Moddibo, the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology in the state, announced this on Saturday in Ilorin, at the commemoration of the World Hijab Day.

This year’s celebration has the theme: “Unity in Diversity.”

The event was organised by FOMWAN in collaboration with Coalition of Muslim Women Associations in Kwara.

The commissioner said that the state government would always allow the Muslim female students to use their Hijab in order to protect their chastity.

She explained that the Hijab, which is a form of head covering for female Muslims, was part of the dressing code to protect their dignity.

An Ilorin-based Islamic Scholar, Uztaz Lukman Isale-Koto, charged Muslim parents to be good examples to their children and wards through Islamic mode of dressing.

Isale-Koto also appealed to Muslim women, ladies and girls to always use hijab in order to guard their chastity and earn respect from the society.

He described Muslim women with Hijab as role models and ambassadors of Islam to be rewarded by Allah in multiple folds on earth and hereafter.

Also, Hajia Mardiyyah Bello, the Convener, Centre for Women Development and Social Justice in Kwara, challenged female Muslims to eschew adultery, fornication, waywardness and examination malpractice in schools at all times.

Bello also charged them not to feel inferior in their Islamic mode of dressing to save them from incurring Allah’s wrath.

Chairperson, National Publications of FOMWAN, Hajia Bilqees Oladimeji, said the use of Hijab was not optional but ordained by Allah for Muslim women.

She urged all institutions of learning to allow Muslim female students wear Hijab as enshrined in the Qur’an and the prophetic tradition.

The World Hijab Day is an annual event scheduled to encourage women of all religions and backgrounds to wear and experience the Hijab.