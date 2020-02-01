Home » Winners’ Chapel Set To Establish 10,000 New Churches Across Nigeria In 2020, Oyedepo Discloses

Living Faith Church set to establish 10,000 new churches across Nigeria in 2020-Oyedepo

Dr David Oyedepo, President and Founder,  Living Faith Church Worldwide, also known as Winners’ Chapel International, says the church has commenced efforts at planting additional 10,000 new churches across the country in 2020.

Concise News reports that Oyedepo disclosed  this while addressing the church workers forum  at the International Headquarters of the church in a live telecast in Ota, Ogun state recently.

According to him, the project will commence this February, adding that  each church worker is expected to win 10 souls into the church this year in its ‘Operation 10, 2020’ to fill the new churches.

The cleric added  that the first 1,000 of the new churches would  take-off this February and that the project would cost the church a total of  N10.3 billion to accomplish.

Oyedepo said that  the project was in fulfillment of God’s agenda for the church, as the knowledge centre  of the world.

While quoting from the Bible verse of Jeremiah 3:15 , the president said that God had mandated him to fill the earth with churches before Jesus comes.

