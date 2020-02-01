What Apostle Suleman Said In Open Letter To Femi Adesina

President, Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson, has expressed his displeasure at how people who “spill truth” about Buhari-led administration are seen as sworn enemies of the president.

Concise News reports that Suleman, in an open letter to Femi Adesina, said held the special adviser on media and publicity to Buhari, in high esteem.

The letter reads “I personally bleed when I hear drumbeats of war and yearnings for the dissolution of Nigeria, either from tribal or political overviews. No nation remains the same after war. Therefore, we can’t be fanning the embers and heating the polity of revolution or dissolution.

“Growing up as an aspiring journalists, late Dele Giwa was my role model, especially owing to his approach and activism mentality. Also, whilst growing up as a journalist, Femi Adesina was my view of an extreme perfect gentleman whom I loved from afar until we met at Government House, Rivers state, when former Governor and now Transport Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, made our acquaintance

“Sadly, in Nigeria and especially under this current administration, anyone who speaks truth to power is termed partisan or political; some even say such a person hates President Muhammadu Buhari,” he wrote.

“But how can a man hate his president? That’s giving a dog a bad name just to hang it. Let me give you a few shockers, sir, which many Nigerians don’t even know. My biological father is an APC chieftain; a major frontline and stakeholder in Edo state politics with the ruling party. The governor and the deputy governor of Edo state are very close to me and the national chairman is my brother. Yet, we all relate well and they worship in our church whenever they are around because they separate issues from the relationship. That is principle sir!

“I have built schools and given to governments, fixed government roads and rehabilitated people who were convicted. These are verifiable as you can ask my state governor. If I hate this government, I won’t do all that.”

On those who describe Buhari a religious bigot, Suleman asked: “How can that be? A very good friend of mine recently spoke to me about President Buhari and I told her my views of him and she laughed. And that evening, President Mumhamadu Buhari called me on phone and we exchanged pleasantries. And, at the end, I prayed with him in Jesus name and he said Amen! Tell me, which religious bigot does that? So, seeing what is happening now tells me that he is surrounded by people who are painting him wrongly before some who aren’t privileged to know him. Or has he changed from being whom I knew him to be then?”

This open letter comes after Adesina lashed out at the cleric for labeling him “an insensitive man” following Adesina’s recent comments against the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

Adesina had said that CAN – who were reacting to last week’s killing by Boko Haram of Lawan Andimi, CAN chairman in Michika, Adamawa state – was speaking as if it was a political party.

He said it was reckless of CAN to suggest that the government was colluding with the insurgents.