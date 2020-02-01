US Travel Ban: PDP Reveals Who Nigerians Should Blame

Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Nigerians to hold the Muhammadu Buhari administration and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) responsible for the negative impacts of the travel sanctions imposed on the country by the United States.

‘The party lamented that the travel ban would have grave consequences on economic, educational and healthcare opportunities.

But the PDP called on the United States to ensure that the ban does not hurt innocent Nigerians who are also bearing the brunt of the alleged poor handling of security in the country.

“More depressing is that the APC and the Buhari Presidency have been reversing diplomatic gains achieved by previous administrations while gradually pitching our nation against other countries of the world with its poor record on security, corruption and human right issues.

“Our party is worried that our nation that have [sic] become a global destination and investment hub under the PDP, is now being pushed back to a pariah status under the incompetent and divisive APC, as reports from other members of the international community, including credible international organizations, have continued to raise concerns on security and human right issues under the Buhari administration.

“It is also worrisome that the APC-led administration had failed to take a decisive step to apprehend and prosecute perpetrators of acts of terrorism including the mass killings in Benue, Nasarawa, Bauchi, Taraba, Kogi, Adamawa, Borno, Yobe, Zamfara, Kaduna, Ekiti, Kogi and other parts of the country under the current administration.

“The PDP restates that such failures by the APC had continued to bolster insurgents, bandits and kidnappers to continue to launch deadly attacks on Nigerians.

“Moreover, the APC have failed to account for hoodlums and political mercenaries it imported from neighboring countries to assist in unleashing violence on Nigerians during the heavily rigged 2019 general elections.”