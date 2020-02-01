Tonto Dikeh and son, King Andre. Image: Information NGThe bond between Nollywood screen diva Tonto Dikeh and her son King Andre is admirable and guess what, he has asked her to bring home a boyfriend.

Concise News reports that Tonto alongside her estranged husband Olakunle Churchill welcomed Andre in February 2016.

The actress, who has their son in her custody some clips of them goofing their apartment, where her son asked her to get a man for herself.

Meanwhile, the actress recently, in one of her social media posts where she said she has been celibate, gave a hint on her boyfriend.

“2020 I think I wanna start having sex… I kinda miss the intimacy and all, my baby has been extremely patient and proven himself worthy of my body… but I’m like that’s a sin #bornagainsister things we give up for God… #teamcelibateand proud# ithinkit’stimetogetmarried,” she wrote.

How Tonto Dikeh Met Son’s Father

Tonto’s estranged husband, in an interview said he met the actress at a night club in Lagos before they proceeded to get married.

Speaking about how the controversies in their relationship has affected his reputation and how it makes him feel, Churchill noted he was only disturbed at the initial stage but was later used to the whole “Drama”

“At first l was bothered but later the whole scenario became a movie script, where the executive director, is the producer, script writer and actor all in the name of bringing down and tarnishing the image of your ex, to the extent that people who were not part of our marital plans or who were not even in the know of our marital issues were hired and cajoled to concoct lies against me,” He said.

Furthermore, he debunked claims that he squatted in the actress’s house during the initial stage of their relationship, adding that he was already a successful millionaire before they met.

Churchill said, “You mean squatting? This is ridiculous. Before I met the Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, I was already one of the most successful young millionaires in Africa. I met her at a night club, during my brother’s birthday party in 2014 and it was about the same time I acquired the latest Benz cars.

“Three months after we met, she got pregnant. I have never really stayed in Nigeria for too long, because I do business in Ghana, although I have an office at Ikoyi. She visited me in Ghana several times and when she broke the news of her pregnancy three months into the relationship, I decided to visit her in Nigeria. I had to visit her often, because she was carrying my child.