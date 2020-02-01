Home » Super Eagles Defender Balogun Seals Move Away From Brighton

Super Eagles Defender Balogun Seals Move Away From Brighton

By - 22 minutes ago on February 01, 2020
Super Eagles Defender Balogun Seals Move Away From Brighton

Leon Balogun celebrates after scoring Brighton’s second goal against Palace/Twitter

Wigan Athletic have announced the signing of Nigeria’s Super Eagles star Leon Balogun from Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion until the end of the season.

Balogun has struggled for game time since teaming up with the Seagulls in 2018 from German Bundesliga club Mainz 05, featuring in only 12 games across all competitions.

In his quest to enjoy more action and reignite his career, the 31-year-old defender completed a loan switch to the Championship side on Transfer Deadline Day.

Balogun will hope to help the Latics, who are currently 22nd in the Championship table, avoid relegation at the end of the season.

The centre-back will however not be available for selection when the ‎DW Stadium outfit take on Leeds United on Saturday.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.