Shehu Sani Recounts ‘Unjust’ Treatment In EFCC Custody

Hours after former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani regained freedom after being detained for 30 days by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) he has revealed how he was forced to declare his assets.

Concise News reports that Sani was arrested in December, and subsequently arraigned on two counts of bribery and advance fee fraud.

Sani was released on Thursday evening after meeting the bail conditions.

In a statement on Saturday the senator claimed he was thrown in the underground cell of the anti-graft agency, on the orders of its chairman.

“I wish to thank all individuals and groups that have shown concern, support, solidarity, and prayers during my 30 days of incarceration in the underground cell of the EFCC on the orders of its chairman.

“With gratitude to Almighty Allah, my special appreciation to Amnesty International, SERAP, HURIWA, and other groups too numerous to mention.

Describing his stay in the EFCC custody as unjust, he said: “My incarceration for 30 days in the jail of EFCC was unfair, and a clear breach of my fundamental rights and hence stands condemned.

“During my unjust stay in the EFCC cell, I was subjected to traumatising interrogations; my houses and offices were searched.

“They compelled me to declare my assets, they tried to subject me to polygraph lie detector tests, my accounts were blocked, and my phone was seized, all in the name of fictional $24,000 or $25, 000 extortion.

“Any Information planted in the media by the EFCC spokesperson while I was in their custody about me is false and nothing but a bacterial and fungal infested concoctions, typical of their style.

“Our country will continue to be at the bottom strata of the transparency International index as long as our anti-graft agencies only use their might and arsenal to crush ants while lacking the courage, the heart, and the liver to confront the snakes, the vultures and the hyenas of the ruling establishment.

“They can frame me, detain me but can’t silence me.

“I shall abide by all the conditions of my bail and appreciate the courage, compassion, and wisdom of the court in granting me the bail.”