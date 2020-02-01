SERAP Reveals Causes Of Insecurity In Nigeria

Amid calls for President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP has highlighted the causes of rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Concise News recalls that the Senate Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe on Wednesday asked President Buhari to resign following the high level of insecurity in the country.

Abaribe, while contributing to a debate on the level of insecurity in the country on the floor of the Senate, claimed that President Buhari had failed to proffer solutions to the high rate of insecurity across Nigeria and so should resign.

The Senate while also deliberating on the challenge of insecurity in the country, had passed a vote of no-confidence on the Military, police and other security architecture in Nigeria.

The lawmakers had unanimously agreed that the security structure in the country has totally collapsed.

Reacting to the development, SERAP in a post on its official Twitter page said there are three causes of insecurity in Nigeria.

The group blamed the failure of leadership and corruption to the rising insecurity in the country.

The twitter post reads: “The major causes of insecurity in Nigeria are: Corruption, Failure of leadership and a constitution that doesn’t recognise access to education, clean water, healthcare, and regular electricity supply as legally enforceable human rights.”