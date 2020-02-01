PDP Issues Warning To Gbajabiamila Over House Caucus Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to concentrate on his legislative duties and end his meddling into the internal affairs of the party.

The opposition party in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the caution is predicated on Mr. Speaker’s reported needless interferences into the choice of leadership of the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives, leading to intimidation and threats of sanctions against PDP Caucus leaders led by Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

The statement read in part: “The PDP, without equivocation, reminds Hon. Gbajabiamila that as a party, we reserve the right to form a parliamentary caucus as well as choose the leaders of our caucus, as it obtains in parliaments, all over the world and the House of Representatives under Gbajabiamila, as Speaker, cannot be an exception.

“The leadership of the House is aware that whereas members from minority parties decided on the Minority leadership, a party and its members have the right to form a caucus and select leaders of such caucus accordingly, without interference by the leadership of the House or members of other political parties in the legislature.

“The PDP reminds the leadership of the House that our party had directed that the affairs of the PDP caucus be organized and managed by Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Hon. Yakubu Barde, Hon. Chukwuma Onyema and Hon. Muraina Ajibola. This position has not changed.

Ologbondiyan said the PDP recognizes the caucus roles of its members and they have the instructions of the party to do so.

The party, therefore, calls on the Speaker to respect its choice of leadership for the PDP Caucus in the House of Representatives.

“Our choice has not in any way contravened any rules or pose any threats to the statutory running of the House of Representatives.”

“Mr. Speaker should, therefore, steer clear and bury the thoughts of punishing the loyal members of our party just because they are obedient to the decisions of the PDP.

“He should rather focus on giving the House of Representatives the much-needed leadership direction to proffer solutions to the myriads of economic and security challenges confronting our nation today instead of hounding our loyal members and meddling into the internal affairs of our party.”