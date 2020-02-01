Odion Ighalo To Man Utd: ‘I Know Nigerian Striker Is Gassed Right Now’ – Bolasie

The Democratic Republic of Congo wideman, Yannick Bolasie has rejoiced with Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo on his successful transfer to Manchester United.

Concise News reports that on deadline transfer day, former Super Eagles hitman, Ighalo joined the English Premier League (EPL) giants from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.

Ighalo, 30, who is making a return to the Premier League, becomes the first Nigerian to team up with the most successful EPL side in history.

The former Watford striker, for which he scored 16 Premier League goals between 2015 and 2017, emerged as a late target for both United and Tottenham.

But United pushed through a late-minute deal, despite issues with the time difference and the ongoing travel situation caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Everton loanee, Bolasie took to Twitter on Friday to wish Ighalo well.

He wrote on his verified handle: “My bro @ighalojude i know your gassed right now! One of your dreams coming true..couldn’t happen to a nicer guy🤘🏿 good luck bro…..quick linkup with @B_Fernandes8 too 😏 #GloryToGod #YYB”