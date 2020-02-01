Odion Ighalo: Six Interesting Things You Don’t Know About Man United-Bound Striker, Fan

As multiple media outlets are reporting that former Super Eagles of Nigeria and Shanghai Shenhua striker, Odion Jude Ighalo has agreed personal terms with Manchester United; Concise News takes a look at some interesting stuff about the 30-year-old.

In an interview with Jason Burt, published on The Telegraph UK in 2016, Ighalo- who will become the first Nigerian player to ever play for the Red Devils – bared it all about his life.

Welcome back to the #PL, Odion Ighalo 🙌🇳🇬 👕 Appearances: 55

⚽️ Goals: 16

🏆 Player of the Month: 1 pic.twitter.com/ZA4H7TJO6J — Premier League (@premierleague) February 1, 2020

This writer picks some ‘unmissable’ things to note about him from that revealing interview:

(1) He supported Manchester United as a boy.

(2) His heroes are Nwankwo Kanu, Samuel Eto’o, Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole.

(3) He was raised in the tough and sprawling Lagos neighborhood of Ajegunle, famous for producing soccer players and musicians.

(4) He dodged bullets during training.

(5) His mother sold bottled water and soft drinks to buy him his first football boots – Copa Mundials.

(6) His first team, Olodi Warriors, used to play on a vast expense of dusty land, known locally as the ‘Maracana’, after Brazil’s iconic stadium. On one corner of the field, boys sold marijuana and often ended up clashing with the police. Sometimes there was even gunfire.