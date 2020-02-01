Odion Ighalo: See Nostalgic Photo Of Nigerian Striker In Man United Shirt From The Past

Former Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo‘s move to Manchester United is all but done. Total agreement with Shanghai Shenhua for a loan with a buy option has been finalised, Concise News understands.

The 30-year-old will fly to the United Kingdom (UK) during the weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur called him but the player decided for the Red Devils – he is a Manchester United fan since he was a kid.

In a picture already circulating online, Ighalo – who was bred in a Lagos ‘ghetto’, Ajegunle – could be seen posing in a United blue shirt alongside former Flying Eagles and Under-23 goalkeeper, Ambruse Vanzekin and friends.

See the evocative picture below:

Ighalo has had stint in England when he played for Watford. His adventurous career has seen him featured for teams in the Italian Serie A, Spanish La Liga and the Chinese Super League.

Last year, he retired from international football after scooping the top scorer award at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Manchester United were desperate to fix their frontline issues following the injury to star forward, Marcus Rashford.

Reports say they tried to sign Josh King of AFC Bournemouth, but to no avail. They then turned attention to the experienced Ighalo who had moments ago said no to Jose Mourinho and the ENIC Group at Spurs.

An official announcement of the capture of the African is expected to be made soon.