Odion Ighalo: Nigerian Striker ‘Will Make The Most Of His Time At Man Utd’ – Solskjaer

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that new signing, Odion Ighalo will get the maximum advantage from his temporary stay at the English Premier League (EPL) giants.

Concise News understands that Ighalo, a former Super Eagles of Nigeria international, joined United on Friday on loan from Shanghai Greenland Shenhua of China until the end of the season.

Early Saturday morning, the Red Devils confirmed his acquisition.

Speaking after the African’s capture, Coach Solskjaer pinpoints that the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) top scorer will give his injury-ravaged side “an option” upfront.

“Odion is an experienced player. He will come in and give us an option of a different type of centre-forward for the short spell he’s staying with us.

“A great lad and very professional, he will make the most of his time here,” the Norwegian tactician explained.

Ighalo, 30, a lifelong Reds fan, has had stints with the likes of Udinese of Italy and Granada of Spain.

He returns to the Premier League after his first experience there with Watford.

While at Vicarage Road with the Hornets, Ighalo impressively scored 40 goals from exactly 100 appearances across all competitions.

During that time he made three appearances against United and one at Old Trafford, losing twice and winning once, while also earning an assist.