No One Watches You More Than Your Haters- Tiwa Savage

Award-winning songstress Tiwa Savage has in a social media post shown that she is upping her game in giving her haters some topics to discuss.

Concise News reports that Tiwa on Friday shared a poolside photo of hers at a fun spot in Atlanta, and advised her millions of fans to make sure they “give their haters some shows”

The beautiful mother of one shared a raunchy photo in a $500 (N180k) Fendi Ff Logo Printed Bikini Set and captioned it “No one watches you more than your haters, make sure you give them a show 😎”

Even though it is not clear if the “49-99” singer was referring to anyone in particular, the raunchy photo has got tongues wagging on Instagram and her fellow entertainers also couldn’t help but crush on it.