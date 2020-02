No One Watches You More Than Your Haters- Tiwa Savage

Award-winning songstress Tiwa Savage has in a social media post shown that she is upping her game in giving her haters some topics to discuss.

Concise News reports that Tiwa on Friday shared aย poolside photo of hers at a fun spot in Atlanta, and advised her millions of fans to make sure they “give their haters some shows”

The beautiful mother of one shared a raunchy photo in a $500 (N180k) Fendi Ff Logo Printed Bikini Set and captioned it “No one watches you more than your haters, make sure you give them a show ๐Ÿ˜Žโ€

Even though it is not clear if the “49-99” singer was referring to anyone in particular, the raunchy photo has got tongues wagging on Instagram and her fellow entertainers also couldn’t help but crush on it.